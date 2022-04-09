TyTy Washington announced earlier this week he was leaving Kentucky for the NBA Draft. This surprised nobody about the standout freshman guard.
Bryce Hopkins decided he was out with the Wildcats also on Thursday. That wasn’t a surprise either, as his probable departure had been in the wind for a couple of months.
Hopkins contributed little in his freshman season, but he was one of those players who fell into empty space with the Wildcats. He was a top-40 recruit who would need some time to develop, and that is often a reason to disappear from Kentucky after one season, maybe two.
UK coach John Calipari kept talking over the last month of the season about wanting to give Hopkins more chances for playing time, but the freshman never saw the floor down the stretch. After what could best be described as a breakout game with 13 points in the win over LSU at Rupp Arena, the 6-foot-6 combo forward played seven minutes the rest of the season.
That wasn’t a good indication for Hopkins that he could be a contributor, and he took the road out of Lexington.
Now, Hopkins might have just been another Keion Brooks Jr. — a player with seemingly bigger potential than what he’s displayed on the floor for the Wildcats — but he might have developed into something more consistent than Brooks, who still was a starter for 33 games this season as a junior. Brooks is testing the NBA Draft process, but leaving the door open for his return to UK.
Hopkins is a latest example of how UK needs to eventually figure out how to find places for so-called long-term players, which have been rare enough with Calipari as head coach.
Certainly, Hopkins leaving doesn’t mean any serious damage now. If UK gets some good fortune in the transfer portal, it will bring in points and rebounds from other guys who played somewhere else last season.
Norchad Ormier, the Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year from Arkansas State, is a 6-7 force at forward who averaged a double-double and was rumored as early as last night to take Hopkins’ spot on the UK roster.
Antonio Reeves from Illinois State is a 6-6 shooting guard/small forward who is also supposed to be on UK’s contact list. Terrence Shannon from Texas Tech is another wing who is thought to be a Kentucky favorite in the portal.
Of course, you can’t forget Johni Broome, a power forward from Morehead State, about an hour east of Lexington, who is one of the top front court players in the portal and a major shot blocker.
See, the non-stop roster churn at UK has even more chance for movement with the transfer portal. Hopkins saw a lot of traffic in front of him at UK, guys like Jacob Toppin, Lance Ware and even Damion Collins, and he decided to use the transfer portal himself.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.