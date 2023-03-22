Monday night the Hopkins County Central Strom traveled to Crittenden County but came home with their third lose of the year following a 10-0 shutout.
Jaden Brasher led things off for the Storm, grabbing a single off of a well played bunt in the first. Brasher stole second and advanced to third on a wild pitch. The Storm failed to get a hit and stranded Brasher at third to end the inning. The game remained scoreless until the bottom of the third inning when the Rockets put three runs on the board to make it 3-0.
In the top of the fourth inning Central saw a spark of life when catcher Gaige Brasher nailed a line drive to right field. Brasher then stole second and third to get into scoring position, but the Storm were unable to cash in.
The Rockets went on to add one run in the bottom of the fourth and six more in the bottom of the sixth for a 10-0 shutout.
Brantley Harris took the loss for the Storm. He went four innings, allowing nine runs on ten hits, and striking out four.
Jaden Brasher, and Gaige Brasher lead Central with one hit each in the game.
Storm-0-0-0-0-0
Rockets-0-0-3-1-6
