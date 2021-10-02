The Hopkins County Jail will resume scheduled visitation on Monday.
Hopkins County Jailer Mike Lewis said that friends and family began making visitation plans Friday, but said in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the jail is not allowing civilians inside the secure area of the facility at this time.
This includes volunteers, according to Lewis.
A lockdown was extended to Friday following the initial lockdown on Aug. 25 after positive COVID-19 cases were reported in the inmate population.
The jail suspended visitation, community service programs, in-house programs and volunteer services.
Lewis said along with the visitors, the jail will begin community service workers again and in house programs.
Lewis said the visitation schedule will be the same as it was before the lockdown in August.
Visits must still be scheduled Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and visitors are asked to continue to schedule a visit at least 24 hours in advance. Inmates will be limited to two visitors at a time. Visitors are also asked to wear a mask at all times during their visit.
As of now, the schedule for visitation is as follows:
General population male inmates on Sundays from 1-5 p.m., Tuesday through Thursdays from 9-10:30 a.m. and 1-2:30 p.m. and Saturday from 1-3 p.m.
Maximum custody male inmates on Fridays from 10:30 — 11 a.m. and 1-3:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 8-9 a.m.
Protective custody male inmates on Fridays and Saturdays from 9-10 a.m.
Maximum and protective custody male inmates on Fridays and Saturdays from 11-11:30 a.m.
Special needs male inmates on Sundays from 8-8:15 a.m. and Mondays from 10:30-11 a.m.
General population female inmates on Mondays from 9-10:30 a.m. and 1-2:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 3:30-5 p.m.
Maximum custody female inmates on Fridays from 2-2:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 10:30-11 a.m.
Protective custody female inmates from 2:30-3 p.m. on Fridays and 10-10:30 a.m. on Saturdays.
