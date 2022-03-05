In 1977, the median cost nationally for a home was $48,800.
That jumped to $55,700 in 1978 and $62,900 a year later.
That was a 28.89% increase in two years.
The spike was caused by an inflation rate of 11.35% in 1979.
And homeowners were seeing their property assessments rising accordingly.
Along with their tax bills.
In 1979, when the governor of Kentucky left the state, he lost his power to govern.
And the lieutenant governor took over.
So, when Gov. Julian Carroll left the state one day, Lt. Gov. Thelma Stovall issued a call for a special session of the legislature to consider capping tax increases at 4% districtwide.
If inflation pushed property values above that, the governing bodies had to either lower the tax rate or voters could petition for a vote on the rate.
And voters never wanted a tax increase.
Naturally, the legislature approved the measure.
Fast forward to 2022.
In January 2020, the median price of the homes sold in Daviess County was $148,250.
That jumped to $156,250 a year later and again to $175,000 this January.
That’s a jump of 18.04% in the median price in just two years.
But if you go back to 2016, when the median price was just $123,250, we’ve seen the median home price jump 41.98%.
If you have a house valued at $100,000 and a couple of houses in your neighborhood sell for $150,000 or more, guess what’s going to happen to your assessment and your tax bill.
Even if the district increase is capped at 4%, individuals could see their bills jump a lot more than that.
And you’re not making a penny off your house until you sell it unless you do a cash-out refinancing.
Most people don’t, but that allows you to refinance your home and take out part of the increased equity in cash.
Twenty years ago, a group from the Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce visited Columbus, Georgia, to gather ideas on things that we might want to try here.
One of the speakers said that in Georgia then what a person paid for a home would remain its assessment until the house was sold.
If you bought it 50 years ago for $16,500 — like I did — that was your assessment for as long as you owned the house. After all, the value of the home wasn’t putting money in the homeowners pocket.
It just drove up costs.
We’re heading toward a time when we’re going to price elderly people out of their homes — and out of our communities if we don’t do something to cap rising assessments on homes that aren’t for sale.
I don’t have an answer.
But the Kentucky General Assembly needs to take a look at these rising prices and what they’re doing to people who aren’t trying to sell their homes.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
