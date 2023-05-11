Sports Calendar
TODAY
• Storm vs Trigg County — 5:45 p.m.
• Lady Maroons softball vs Webster County — 6 p.m.
• Lady Storm softball at Hopkinsville — 6 p.m.
May 12
• Lady Maroons softball at Trigg County — 6 p.m.
• Lady Storm softball vs Butler County — 6 p.m.
• Storm at Grayson County — 6 p.m.
May 15
• Caldwell County vs Lady Storm @ Caldwell — 5:30 p.m. 7th District Tourney
• Lady Panthers vs Lady Maroons @ Caldwell — 7:30 p.m. 7th District
• Maroons vs Panthers @ Central — 5:30 p.m. 7th District
• Storm vs Caldwell County @ Central — 7:30 p.m. 7th District
