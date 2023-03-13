The office of State Budget Director announced on Thursday that revenue in both Kentucky’s General Fund and Road Fund showed increases in February compared to a year ago.
General Fund receipts rose 11.4% compared to February 2022. Collections for the month were $1,078.1 million, the largest February receipt total on record.
Receipts have now grown 6.4% in the first eight months of Fiscal Year 2023. To meet the official revenue estimate, even though it was revised upwards by $1.4 billion, receipts can still fall 1.7% over the last four months of the fiscal year and reach the goal.
State Budget Director John Hicks noted that the General Fund revenue growth from February points to the strong fiscal condition of the state.
“Despite the 10% reduction to the rate of income tax withholding that began on January 1,” he pointed out, “state revenues grew by $185.7 million during the previous two months. Sales and use tax receipts grew by 18.4%, reflecting $59 million of the February increase; income tax withholding receipts grew by over $13 million, and income on investments grew by over $16 million. Broadly-based revenue growth is indicative of an economy with a vibrant business community, strong wage gains for Kentucky households, and a confident consumer economy.”
Road Fund receipts grew 1.3% in February as collections totaled $133.1 million. Total revenue has grown 3.8% through the first eight months of FY23. Motor fuels collections grew 2.7% while motor vehicle usage tax receipts rose 2.0%. License and privilege collections fell 7.3% due to fluctuations in the other fees account. The official Road Fund revenue estimate calls for revenues to increase 2.7% for the fiscal year, so based on year-to-date tax collections, revenues must increase 0.8% for the rest of the fiscal year to meet the official estimate.
