When the Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau announced last month that the International Bar-B-Que Festival would become “BBQ and Barrels” on May 12-13, they were hoping that 15 distilleries would participate in the bourbon part.
Monday, Dave Kirk, destination management director for the CVB, said there are already 30 distilleries signed up to participate.
And the CVB is going to have to cap the total number at 35.
“We didn’t realize we would have to cap them,” Kirk said. “But we want to keep it small the first year, so everybody has a good time.”
After that, the CVB will pre-register the other distilleries for 2024.
Kirk said the addition of bourbon to the festival has already been very successful.
All 150 of the $90 VIP tickets, which include a Glencairn whiskey glass, have been sold, he said.
They still have about 50 of the 350 general admission tickets for bourbon tasting, which sell for $50.
There’s a dinner with Green River Distilling drinks and food by Matt Weafer.
One hundred of those $115 tickets have been sold and 48 are left.
“And it’s still two months until the event,” Kirk said. “And tickets just went on sale last week.”
Tickets are available at bbqandbarrels.com.
He said tickets have been sold to people as far away as North Carolina, Wisconsin and upstate Illinois.
“There’s a pretty good mix of people traveling from afar,” Kirk said. “Our goal was to bring in more people from out of town to stay in our hotels.”
Seth Thompson, who owns The Bourbon Review, “the largest bourbon publication in the world,” is helping recruit distilleries.
Kirk credited him with drawing in so many distilleries the first year.
Thompson also runs Louisville’s Bourbon Classic, which celebrated its 10th anniversary last month.
If next year is as successful as this year, Kirk said, “I would love for the festival to be more than two days. There’s an opportunity there.”
He said this year’s festival will include three classes on bourbon.
The people teaching those classes will be announced soon, Kirk said.
The International Bar-B-Que Festival began in 1979, with primarily church teams competing for the Governor’s Cup trophy, which went to the team with the best barbecue.
In 1979, when the festival began, 10 teams entered the competition — Owensboro Jaycees, Kentucky National Guard, St. Peter, St. Pius X, Our Lady of Lourdes, St. Mary Magdalene, St. Mary of the Woods, St. Lawrence-St. William, St. Alphonsus and Precious Blood.
A decade later, the 1989 festival reached the all-time peak with 13 teams.
In recent years, the numbers had dwindled to four or five teams, primarily because the cooks were aging and younger cooks weren’t coming on board.
But Kirk said an effort is being made to attract more teams this year.
They’ll be able to cook what they want, he said, and there’s no minimum amount.
“They should make more money that way,” Kirk said.
He said more food trucks are also being recruited for the festival.
The carnival, craft booths, the Backyard BBQ Cookoff, live music and the 5-K will all return, Kirk said.
Mark Calitri, CVB president, said that agency will provide more marketing dollars for the festival this year to attract people from farther away.
