The first half of the 2021-22 season has been a tough one for the Dawson Springs Panthers. In late November, before the first game of the season was even played, recent DSHS graduate and former basketball standout Logan McKnight was killed in an automobile accident that also sidelined Tyler Hale, a junior at DSHS who looked to be a strong leader for the Panthers this season. Just two weeks later the community devastated again as an EF-4 tornado destroyed three-quarters of Dawson Springs.
Despite having their season halted for almost a full month, the Panthers have pushed on, compiling a 1-12 record as they do their best to get back to normal.
“The biggest issue right now is trying to get back into shape from the time off and trying to balance practice with the games that are left,” said first year head coach Mickey Blue.
One bright spot for the Panthers this season has been senior center Rett Nieters. As of Wednesday he was clinging to a spot among the state’s top 50 rebounders. Through 13 games he has averaged 8.7 rebounds per game, good enough for 49th on the list.
With an average of 11.1 points per game, Nieters is second on the team’s scoring chart behind Dilyn Skinner, who is averaging 11.2 PPG. He has also posted a 53.6% field goal percentage, the highest on the squad.
“Rett has been up and down this season,” said Blue. “He had a game this year that he didn’t even get a rebound. He had back to back double-doubles versus Webco/McLean and turned around and only got two points vs CCA. We have to have more consistent play from that spot and a little more passing from out of the post to the open shooters. We as a team need Rett so be able score, pass and rebound from the post.”
Skinner is leading the Panthers in free throws, sinking 55 so far this season.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.