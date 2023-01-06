This week the Hopkins County Central Baseball team honor players who received all A’s and B’s during the first trimester with some new team gear.
“As we entered the 2022 school year, we wanted the players to understand that grades are important” said Coach Austin Starks. “We wanted the players to understand that college aspirations start in the classroom, and this will be a staple of our program because a GPA is just as important as OBP”
Coach Starks took over as Head Coach of the Storm at the end of the season last year.
