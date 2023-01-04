Tuesday night in Mortons Gap the Lady Storm took care of business, knocking off Paducah Tilghman 75-54 in the opening round of the 2A Championship Sectional Tournament.
Emilee Jones got the Lady Storm rolling in the first quarter, scoring 11 of the 22 points for the Storm. Central’s defense held the Blue Tornado to only seven points in the first quarter.
The Lady Storm kept the heat on Paducah Tilghman through the second quarter and by halftime Central had taken a 40-17 lead.
Coming back from the Locker room The Lady Storm picked up where they left off. Calajia Mason added nine points for Central and going into the final quarter the Lady Storm had a 60-34 lead.
The Lady Storm pulled back the reins in the fourth quarter but still managed to put up 15 points and sealed the deal for a 75-54 victory.
“ I thought we executed our game plan very well” Said Lady Storm Head Coach Phillip Cotton “ Rebounding, ball movement and our defensive intensity really showed up tonight”
Calajia Mason led the Lady Storm with 17 points and going three for three at the line. Emilee Jones finished with 16, Mercy Sutton had 13, Brooklyn Clark had 10, Tyah White finished with four points, and Cameron Gant, JahShiyah White both had two points and Kenzleigh Harrison had one point.
