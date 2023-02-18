Sports Calendar
Feb. 20
• Lady Storm softball vs Lady Panthers at Hopkins Central (District Tournament) — 6 p.m.
• Lady Maroons softball vs Lady Tigers County at Hopkins Central (District Tournament) — 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 21
• Maroons vs Panthers at Hopkins Central (District Tournament) — 6 p.m.
• Storm vs Caldwell County at Hopkins Central (District Tournament) — 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 23
• GirLady Storm softball 7th District Championship at Hopkins Central — 6 p.m.
Feb. 23
• Boys 7th District Championship at Hopkins Central — 6 p.m.
March 13
• Lady Storm softball vs Muhlenberg County — 5:30 p.m.
March 14
• Lady Maroons softball vs Trigg County — 5:30 p.m.
• Lady Storm softball at Livingston Central — 6 p.m.
March 16
• Lady Storm softball vs Crittenden County — 5:30 p.m.
March 17
• Lady Storm softball at Todd Central — 6 p.m.
• Lady Maroons softball vs Marshall County — 6 p.m.
March 20
• Lady Storm softball vs Ohio County — 5:30 p.m.
• Lady Maroons softball vs Christian County — 6 p.m.
March 21
• Lady Maroons softball at Owensboro Catholic — 6 p.m.
• Lady Storm softball at West Creek (Clarksville, TN) — 6 p.m.
March 23
• Lady Storm softball vs Dawson Springs (Double header) — 5:30 p.m.
• Lady Maroons softball vs Logan County — 6 p.m.
March 24
• Lady Storm softball at Trigg County — 5:30 p.m.
• Lady Maroons softball at Caldwell County — 6 p.m.
March 25
• Lady Storm softball vs Whitesville Trinity (Double header) — 1 p.m.
March 27
• Lady Storm softball vs Logan County — 5:30 p.m.
• Lady Maroons softball at Henderson County — 6 p.m.
March 28
• Lady Maroons softball at McCracken County — 6 p.m.
• Lady Storm softball at Crittenden County — 6 p.m.
March 30
• Lady Storm softball vs Union County — 6 p.m.
March 31
• Lady Maroons softball at Bob Jones Classic — TBD
April 1
• Lady Maroons softball at Bob Jones Classic — TBD
April 4
• Lady Storm softball vs Todd Central — 6 p.m.
April 7
• Lady Maroons softball at Elizabethtown Pinkham Lincoln Classic — TBD
• Lady Storm softball vs West Creek (Clarksville, TN) — 6 p.m.
April 8
• Lady Maroons softball at Elizabethtown Pinkham Lincoln Classic — TBD
April 10
• Lady Storm softball at Logan County — 5:30 p.m.
April 11
• Lady Storm softball vs Hopkinsville — 6 p.m.
April 13
• Lady Storm softball vs Ft. Campbell/Webster County — 6 p.m.
April 14
• Lady Storm softball in KY 2A Section at Union County — 7:30 p.m.
April 15
• Lady Storm softball vs Grayson County at Jesse Huff Inv. — Noon
• Lady Storm softball vs McLean County at Jesse Huff Inv. — 4 p.m.
April 17
• Lady Storm softball at Ohio County — 5:30 p.m.
April 18
• Lady Storm softball at Caldwell County — 5:30 p.m.
April 20
• Lady Storm softball vs Trigg County — 5:30 p.m.
• Lady Maroons softball at Livingston Central — 6 p.m.
April 21
• Lady Maroons softball at Hopkins Central — 5:30 p.m.
April 22
• Lady Storm softball vs Butler County at Muhlenberg County Stampede — 9 a.m.
• Lady Storm softball vs Whitesville Trinity at Muhlenberg County Stampede — Noon
• Lady Storm softball vs Warren East at Muhlenberg County Stampede — 1:30 p.m.
April 24
• Lady Maroons softball vs Hopkins Central — 5:30 p.m.
April 25
• Lady Maroons softball vs Caldwell County — 6 p.m.
April 27
• Lady Storm softball at Union County — 6 p.m.
April 28
• Lady Maroons softball at Marshall County — 6 p.m.
• Lady Storm softball at Murray — 6 p.m.
May 1
• Lady Maroons softball at Daviess County — 6 p.m.
May 2
• Lady Maroons softball vs Dawson Springs (double header) 6 p.m.
• Lady Storm softball at Fort Campbell — 6 p.m.
May 4
• Lady Maroons softball at Union County — 6 p.m.
May 5
• Lady Storm softball vs Caldwell — 5:30 p.m.
• Lady Maroons softball vs Russellville — 6 p.m.
May 8
• Lady Maroons softball vs Lyon County — 6 p.m.
May 9
• Lady Maroons softball vs Mt. Vernon (IN) — 6 p.m.
• Lady Storm softball at Webster County — 6 p.m.
May 11
• Lady Maroons softball vs Webster County — 6 p.m.
• Lady Storm softball at Hopkinsville — 6 p.m.
May 12
• Lady Maroons softball at Trigg County — 6 p.m.
• Lady Storm softball vs Butler County — 6 p.m.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.