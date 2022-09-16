Some of the consequences of the miracles of Jesus in the New Testament must have been their economic and social impact. Consider the value of a great catch of fish, the ability to work after being healed of a withered hand or being lame, or reentering society after being cleansed of leprosy.
The Old Testament prophets, from beginning to end, emphasize economic justice. Isaiah 1:17 says, “learn to do good; seek justice, correct oppression; defend the fatherless, plead for the widow.” Malachi 3:5 says, “Then I will draw near to you for judgment; I will be a swift witness against . . . those who oppress the hireling in his wages, the widow and the orphan, against those who thrust aside the sojourner, and do not fear me, says the LORD of hosts.”
One of the major themes of what is expected of God’s people is justice for anyone in our world. For some it may mean being “made low”, for others it may mean being “lifted up.” Salvation is more than getting ready for the afterlife. If our salvation does not help our neighbor, it may not be the kind of salvation spoken about in the Bible. Recall, “Thy kingdom come, thy will be done, on earth as it is in heaven.”
Miracles of the New Testament variety are rare, but there is a much more basic way we can participate in salvation on earth. I was visiting with a friend in Honduras this summer. One of the things we talked about was education. There are thousands of students in that country who are accepted to a university but cannot afford the transportation and other costs. The problem is not tuition, it’s everything else.
Visiting on an island in Belize this summer, my wife and I talked to the local librarian (a Canadian immigrant) who said that most local students do not graduate high school because of the lack of funds required to go to school. The amount required cost less than our (modest) accommodations for three nights. We learned that if a student graduated, they could go to a technical school; according to the librarian they would be “immediately employable.”
In 1948 and 1949, Costa Rica, after a brief civil war and control by a military junta, decided to abolish their military and use those resources for education and health care.
Today Costa Rica is far better off than other Central American countries. Their infant mortality rate is by far the lowest in Central America, life expectancy is around eighty, and the literacy rate is 98%.
We all know that in our nation, those who go to vocational school or college have much better prospects for their careers. It is important to be aware of societal trends, be sensitive to diversity, and respect all people. It is more important to know how to do something that other people will pay you to do. The latter will make the former more likely because well trained, confident people have the capacity to do that.
Francis Parker, Director of the Cook County Normal School in Chicago from 1883 — 1896 wrote an essay titled, “Salvation on Earth Through Education.” He wrote, “I believe in universal salvation on earth through education. I believe that man is the demand, God is the supply, and the teacher is the mediator; and when the day comes that this mediation shall approach perfection, the human race will enter into new life. I believe that no teaching is worthy the name if it does not have a moral and ethical end. The study of God’s truth and the application of His truth are the highest glory of man. Herein lies the path and the goal of education.”
Salvation on earth does not mean there is no salvation in heaven, but the two must be connected. Those who have resources can change lives for generations through helping with education beyond what we all pay in taxes.
As much as the Bible says about economic justice, it says a lot about our knowledge being grounded in understanding that we have been created by Him.
Proverbs begins, “The fear of the Lord is the beginning of knowledge.”
Psalm 1:1-2 says, “Blessed is the one . . . whose delight is in the law of the Lord.”
Hosea 4:6 says, “My people are destroyed for lack of knowledge.”
Ecclesiastes 12:13-14 reminds us, “The end of the matter; all has been heard. Fear God, and keep his commandments; for this is the whole duty of man. For God will bring every deed into judgment, with every secret thing, whether good or evil.”
Education has changed the world and it will continue to do so. May God give those who are able the heart to share it with those who need it. Then, they can share with others.
