Charlotte Ann Pharris Conrad, 76, of Madisonville, passed away Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, at her home.
She was born July 16, 1945, in Madisonville to the late Estella Mae Dickerson Pharris and Franklin Hardin Pharris. Music was her passion. She loved singing with the band Up Country and singing gospel music with The Pharris Family. She enjoyed cooking, decorating her home, and going to the lake.
Charlotte has a large loving family and cherished spending time with each and every one of them. She loved shopping and not necessarily for herself, she would bless others with the items that she purchased. Charlotte was a lifetime member of Pritchett’s Chapel and was formerly the manager at Sav-Rite.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Tracey Rachell Conrad; and her brother-in-law, Dennis Crowe.
Survivors include her husband of fifty-eight years, Mathus Conrad; her daughter, Ashli Conrad of Madisonville; her son, Ricky Lee (Kelly) Conrad of Rumsey, KY; sisters, Wanda Crowe and Cynthia (Rick) Bryant, both of Madisonville, Lori (Chris) Marks of Richland, KY; brothers, James (Melanie) Pharris of Hanson, KY, Freddy (Cheryl) Pharris of Manitou, KY, and Caroll “Wayne” Pharris of Nashville, TN; grandchildren, Tyler Conrad, Austin (Aubrey) Conrad, Farris Melton, Lillie Mae Melton, and Mattie Pollard; great-grandchildren, Sabrina Ann Jones, Alexis Conrad, Blake Conrad, Shelby Conrad, and Gray Conrad.
The funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, November 1, 2021, at Pritchett’s Chapel in Madisonville with Pastor Steve Terry officiating and the family giving her eulogy. Burial to follow at New Cyprus Cemetery in Rumsey, KY.
Funeral services will be at noon, Tuesday, Nov. 2 at Pritchett’s Chapel. A visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Monday and from 10 a.m. until the time of service Tuesday.
The pallbearers are Tyler Conrad, Austin Conrad, Skylar Pharris, Triston Marks, Dallas Marks, Dillon Bryant, and Robert Luke Miller. Honorary pallbearers are Kyle Pharris and Blake Conrad.
Memorial contributions may be made in Charlotte’s memory to the Pritchett’s Chapel Charlotte Conrad Memorial Fund.
Online condolences can be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.