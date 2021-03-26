Clyde Ray Bartley, Beloved Son, Beloved Brother, Beloved Husband, Beloved Father, and Beloved Grandfather, passed away on March 24th, 2021 at 5:42 AM at Baptist Health in Madisonville, KY.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Homer and Mabel Bartley, and by a sister, Frances Murl Staser. He retired from Old Republic Insurance Company and also had worked several years as a coal miner. He was a veteran having served in the United States Air Force.
He is survived by his wife, Ruby Bartley, a daughter, Cindy (John) Young, a son, Mike (Kim) Bartley, and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers and gifts, the family request that contributions be made in his memory to the Parkinson’s Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
