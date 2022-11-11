Nov. 14
JMMS boys at South Hopkins 5 p.m.
South Hopkins girls at JMMS 5 p.m.
Nov. 15
JMMS girls at Muhlenberg County 5:30 p.m.
Muhlenberg County boys at JMMS 5:30 p.m.
Nov. 17
Browning Springs boys at JMMS 5 p.m.
JMMS girls at Browning Springs 5 p.m.
Webster County girls at South Hopkins 5:30 p.m.
South Hopkins Boys at Webster County 5:30 p.m.
