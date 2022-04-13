The Madisonville Police Department issued the following reports on Wednesday:
• Jonathan K. Woodall was charged on Tuesday with two counts of contempt of court libel/slander/resistance to order, failure to appear, operating on a revoked operator’s license, failure to produce insurance card and no registration plates.
• Adam L. Burden was charged on Tuesday with failure to appear.
• Michael A. Gibbs was charged on Monday with sexual abuse of a victim under the age of 12.
