During last week’s Madisonville City Tourism Board meeting, Parks and Recreation Superintendent, Caleb Nelson, shared some updates on past, current and future projects that are and will be taking place throughout the city.
“The pickleball courts are completed and the lights are up,” Nelson said. “There are people there every single night, on all four courts. They have been very popular since being built. We are just awaiting a firm quote for the benches.”
In the City Park, specifically Elmer Kelley Stadium, Nelso shared that the painting has been completed, bathroom water heaters have been replaced and completed, and there are some tentative plans to paint some cosmetic issues that were found. Assessment for structural issues is on the agenda to get completed and the bathrooms need to get fixed and cleaned up.
“We have a construction company that will be providing a quote on how to best fix and reroute. This is a summer gem that needs to be improved. It’s a great stadium, but the locker rooms and bathrooms need to be improved.”
Also in the City Park, the basketball courts are still needing to be seal coated and painted, but the asphalt, nets and lighting have all been completed.
Aqua rentals will be on site soon, with kayaks and all accessories needed. The boat dock has been installed and the Pro Shop will soon be stocked with gear. According to Nelson, this will be very similar to Mahr Park where you can rent by the hour and enjoy some time on the water.
At Festus Claybon Park, the materials are in for the new football bleachers but they are waiting on quotes for the concrete pad to be installed. Two new sets of bleachers, each able to sit 100, will hopefully be installed before the fall UnderArmor league starts next month.
More information on the city parks and recreation projects will be released as it becomes available.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.