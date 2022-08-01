This past weekend marked the Third Annual Bobby and Barbara Johnson Summer Sizzler at Dr. Festus Claybon Park in Madisonville.
Team Griffin Elite brought home the hardware winning the tournament.
But if the new basketball courts at the park are any sign, the entire community is the real winner.
The Summer Sizzler, held in honor of Bobby and Barbara Johnson and in collaboration with Rosenwald Center, partnered with Under Armour and Davin Gentry to have the courts redone with a Stephan Curry design.
