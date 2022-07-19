Sports Calendar
Opponents and start times are subject to change/cancellation.
TODAY
Miners vs Henderson Flash — 6:30 p.m.
Aug. 8
Lady Storm soccer at Henderson — 7 p.m.
Storm soccer vs Todd Central — 7 p.m.
Aug. 9
Lady Maroons soccer at Greenwood — 7:15 p.m.
Aug. 11
Storm soccer at Henderson — 7 p.m.
Aug. 13
Maroon soccer at Bowling Green — 6 p.m.
Aug. 15
Lady Storm soccer vs Webster — 5:30 p.m.
Lady Maroons soccer at Henderson — 7 p.m.
Aug. 20
Lady Maroon soccer vs Central Hardin at Smoky Mountain Cup in Gatlinburg, TN — 4:15 p.m.
Lady Maroons soccer at Henderson — 7 p.m.
Maroon soccer at St. Xavier — 7 p.m.
Aug. 23
Storm soccer at Muhlenberg — 7 p.m.
Aug. 25
Maroon soccer vs Christian County — 7 p.m.
Aug. 30
Storm soccer vs Owensboro Catholic — 7 p.m.
Sept. 1
Maroon soccer at Muhlenberg County — 7 p.m.
Sept. 8
Lady Maroon soccer vs Webster — 5:30 p.m.
Sept. 9
Storm football vs Todd Central — 7 p.m.
Sept. 10
Maroon soccer vs Butler — 4 p.m.
Sept. 13
Lady Maroon soccer vs Bowling Green — 7 p.m.
Sept. 15
Lady Maroon soccer at Owensboro Catholic — 7 p.m.
Storm soccer at Ohio County — 7 p.m.
Sept. 16
Lady Storm at Lyon County — 7 p.m.
Storm soccer at Lyon County — 7 p.m.
Sept. 19
Storm soccer vs Christian County — 7 p.m.
Sept. 20
Maroon soccer vs Webster — 7 p.m.
Storm soccer at Apollo — 7 p.m.
Sept. 22
Storm soccer at Webster — 7 p.m.
Sept. 24
Lady Storm soccer vs Apollo — 11:30 a.m.
Lady Maroon soccer vs Lyon County — Noon
Sept. 26
Storm soccer at Lyon County — 7 p.m.
Sept. 29
Storm soccer vs Fort Campbell — 6 p.m.
Maroon soccer vs McCracken County — 7 p.m.
Oct. 28
Storm football at McLean County — 7 p.m.
Maroon football at Mayfield — 7 p.m.
