Dozens of veterans flocked to Pikeville on Oct. 15 and Oct. 16 to attend the 2021 Veterans of Foreign Wars Fall Conference, which was the first of its kind to take place in Eastern Kentucky.
The Fall Veterans of Foreign Wars Conference took place at Appalachian Wireless Arena on Oct. 15-16. Those who attended traveled to Pikeville from across the state, as well as Indiana, West Virginia, Texas and New Jersey.
At the conference, members discussed the latest updates for the Kentucky Department of Veterans Affairs and the VFW, as well as legislative priorities and resources that veterans can utilize in order to receive their benefits. In addition, several in attendance got the chance to fly in a Huey Helicopter, which was formerly used in the Vietnam War, over the City of Pikeville on Oct. 15.
Appalachian Wireless Arena Assistant General Manager Larry Miller said that he helped give several tours for visitors around the city during the weekend, and he said most of the veterans in attendance expressed a desire to come and visit for vacation in the future.
“Basically, we’re putting Pikeville out there for the rest of Kentucky to see,” he said. “They’re very impressed with our little town. It helps put the word out and show what we have to offer.”
Miller is also a veteran and a member of the VFW. He expressed the significance of veterans being able to gather together at an event like the annual conference.
“It’s a brotherhood,” Miller said. “You get to share stories and there’s a camaraderie. Everyone gets to share their own stories and express themselves.”
If you or someone you know is a veteran and in need of housing or utility assistance, or you would like more information on your benefits, call the Kentucky Department of Veterans Affairs at, (502)564-9203. Or for immediate emotional or mental support for veterans, call the VA Crisis Hotline at, 1-800-273-8255.
