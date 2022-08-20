Thousands of geocaching fans from at least 10 countries are expected to be in Owensboro for GeoWoodstock XIX — the world’s largest geocaching festival — on May 24-28, 2023.
That will be a perfect time for the city’s Airbnb market, where people rent their homes or apartments to tourists.
Mark Calitri, president of the Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau, estimates that there are anywhere from 30 to 60 short-term rentals in town at any given time.
The website HomeToGo.com says there are 78.
But things are about to change for the Airbnbs.
Calitri said a new state law that takes effect Jan. 1 will require them to collect the county’s 6% tourism tax, and if they are in the city, the city’s 4% tourism tax on each rental.
That’s what hotels already do.
Geocaching involves using a mobile device to follow GPS coordinates to find geocaches throughout an area.
Geocaches are hidden compartments with logs to sign and in some cases have trinkets to take and leave.
Calitri said geocaching is already bringing tourists to town.
In 2020, the CVB hid five along the Owensboro riverfront as part of its Barbecue, Bourbon, Bluegrass and Bigfoot GeoTour.
In the past two years, Calitri said, people with 875 accounts, which can represent an entire family, have searched for them.
They came from the United States, Belgium, Canada, the Czech Republic, Austria, Italy and Latvia.
Those from the United States came from Alaska to south Florida and from New England to southern California.
The city is planning an 88,000-square-foot indoor sportsplex that will cost between $16 and $17 million.
And the CVB has to recruit events to keep it and the Owensboro Convention Center busy.
Chris Gendek, destination development and sports management director for the CVB, said the key sports are volleyball, basketball, futsal, wrestling, archery and pickleball.
He’s also looking into teqball — a new sport that is played on a curved table, combining elements of soccer and table tennis.
With the sportsplex, Sportscenter and convention center, “nothing is too big for us,” Gendek said.
Keith Lawrence, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
