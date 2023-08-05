The Access for Rural Community Health Coalition was founded in 2017 to improve the health and prosperity of individuals, families, and communities in the western Kentucky region.
Dr. Michael Howard, the founder and CEO of the ARCH Coalition, said the goal of the ARCH Coalition is to identify and address the root causes of the issues facing people and communities, instead of spending the majority of available resources dealing with the consequences of those deeper issues.
“The ARCH Coalition is broad-based, including organizations that work in health care, housing, transportation, substance use, education, childcare, nutrition, workforce development, and more,” he said. “The reason for this is that, particularly in rural places, issues tend to be connected.”
Howard said rural places like Hopkins County are unique and facing serious challenges as the global economy changes and populations shift.
“The ARCH Coalition was founded to help the people of rural western Kentucky navigate those challenges and build vibrant and prosperous communities where every person has the opportunity to become their best self and live a healthy and productive life,” he said.
Howard said that what seems like a medical issue on the surface may actually be caused by housing problems or a lack of access to healthy and affordable food.
“The ARCH Coalition seeks to work across the full spectrum of the social determinants of health to find those root causes and bring together whatever resources are needed to address them,” he said.
To help the community, the ARCH Coalition set up a Community Health Worker network in 2021. They are front-line public health workers who are part of the communities they serve.
Howard said CHW help connect people to the resources they need to improve their health and well-being and manage complex issues that are barriers to a better life.
“The ARCH CHW network initially started with two CHWs working in Hopkins County and a third person, called a Promotora, who serves the regional Hispanic community,” he said.
ARCH is looking for a replacement Promotora and two new CHWs, one to serve Muhlenberg County and one in Webster County.
ARCH has worked with the United Way of the Coalfield for over three years. They have secured funding for several projects, including supporting the Salvation Army homeless shelter and the swimming program at the Hopkins County Family YMCA.
Howard said ARCH and UWC are partnering on several other large projects. One will use a grant from the American Red Cross, also a UWC partner agency, to help expand the capacity of local food pantries to help them become more resilient during future emergencies, like the December 2021 tornado.
Another project will expand the availability of affordable, high-quality childcare in Hopkins and Muhlenberg counties.
Along with expanding community programs, ARCH has helped with the tornado recovery since the beginning by working with the central supply distribution point in the immediate aftermath.
“When the long-term recovery group was organized, ARCH CHWs worked as case managers, helping tornado victims navigate through the recovery process,” said Howard.
They are in the final stages of another project related to recovery called the West Kentucky Books for Kids Project. The project will provide books and supportive materials on dealing with anxiety and coping with fear and loss to the kids of western Kentucky.
ARCH is also partnering with community organizations to improve the quality and availability of housing and address substance use, overdoses, and the opioid crisis. Howard also said they are looking into ways to help improve the transportation system, which has been stressed recently.
“Transportation is one of the most fundamental issues many people face,” he said. “It affects the ability to do practically everything, from getting to work or school, getting to the grocery, and making it to medical appointments.
For more information about the ARCH Coalition and getting involved, visit ARCHcoalition.org.
