The Madisonville Police Department issued the following arrest reports on Monday, Dec. 12:
Danielle R. Littlepage was charged with failure to appear.
Kelly A Stallin was charged with failure to appear.
Terrell Lam was charged with failure to appear.
Shannon Wayne Fox was charged with failure to appear.
Michael L. Allen was charged with speeding at 19mph over the limit, failure to maintain insurance, careless driving and failure to wear a seatbelt.
William Robert Wells was charged with failure to appear.
Cody D. Goodaker was charged with failure to appear.
Kenneth Wayne Sellers was charged with contempt of court, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
Jonathan A. Langston as charged with contempt of court.
Mikayla E. Baize was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence, possession of open container in a motor vehicle, not in possession of a driver’s license and disregarding a stop sign.
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests on Monday:
Thomas W. Young was charged with violation of a KY EPO/DVO.
Sharon L. Case was charged with wanton endangerment.
James Neel was charged with failure to wear a seat belt, license plate not legible, fleeing or evading police, failure to produce insurance card, operating a motor vehicle under the influence and failure to signal.
Thomas Young was charged with assault, unlawful imprisonment and terroristic threatening.
