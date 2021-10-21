It is the time of year when we are noticing the darkness. In a few weeks many of us will be going to work in the dark and driving home in the dark. It is the time we transition from the autumn smells wafting through our open windows to the aromas of spices and candles adding comfort and a warm glow as we spend more time indoors.
Moving around in the dark is difficult and can be dangerous. Hence, we have lights, inside and out so that we can go about our business without much hindrance. We do not think much about light. We flip a switch, set a timer or motion sensor, or a light sensor and we are all set. Most of us are never without light at hand. We have them attached to vehicles. We carry them around with us on our phones.
We are naturally attracted to light. In the light there is safety and good behavior. In the light there is clarity and the ability to recognize where we are and who is around us.
In Genesis light is in the first spoken sentence recorded. Light is the first thing that is pronounced good. Everything else depends upon it. This is perhaps why we read in I John 1:5, “God is light and in him is no darkness at all.” It was the light that pushed back the darkness and chaos at creation, and it is the light that pushes back the darkness and chaos in lives that are re-created by God.
The Gospel of John opens with this description of Jesus, “In him was life, and the life was the light of men. The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not [overcome or understood] it.” (John 1:5). Light that truly gives life is difficult to understand and is impossible to overcome. Later in the gospel Jesus says that he is the “light of the world.”
With all this light around, it takes some effort to find the darkness. During the day, if we want darkness, we must seek it out and seal up all possible ways for rays of light to get in. At night, for most of us, darkness is a choice.
In the Sermon on the Mount, Jesus said to a group of people listening that, “You are the light of the world.” (Matt. 5:14). It is important to remember that these were mostly people who had no status or religious training. They were not the sort of people who were accustomed to being honored by being called the salt of the earth or lights of the world. Those accolades were for those who were important or educated. Light, it seems, can be found in unexpected places.
In Psalms 119:105 we read, “Your word is a lamp to my feet and a light to my path.” This moves us into a different world than the light of creation which permeates everything, or the light of Jesus which overcomes and confounds “the way things are”, or the light of Jesus’ disciples who are scattered about doing good in Jesus’ name.
Psalm 119 stands alone between Psalms sung at Passover (113-118) and Psalms sung as pilgrims ascended the hills around Jerusalem for festivals, called Songs of Ascent (120-134). It is a Psalm of faith and nearly all its 176 verses say something about God’s word.
Light in that setting is worlds apart from our experience with light in dark places. Light would have been provided by small lamps, nearly always small enough to be held in one’s hand. They would not have made it safe to go out walking at night, but they would have provided enough light to see just enough to avoid tripping on uneven ground. Think more about your phone light on a low setting than a flashlight or spotlight.
It is God’s creative word that slowly changes and matures us spiritually. It is Jesus’ as God’s incarnate word that shows us how to navigate life. It is our encouraging words to each other that maintains fellowship among those who believe. It is God’s written word that is witness to his saving actions in the world.
We all need light on our path. Not enough to see to the end. Just enough to take the next step. “A lamp to our fee, a light to our path.”
