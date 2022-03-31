The Madisonville Police Department reported the following activity:
Stormy R. Marlow was charged on Tuesday with failure to maintain required insurance and possession of meth.
Melissa D. Zilger was charged on Wednesday with trafficking in meth, trafficking in cocaine, receiving stolen property over $10,000 and evading police on foot.
Danielle Barton was charged on Thursday with possession of meth.
