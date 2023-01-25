FRANKFORT— Attorney General Daniel Cameron has joined a 20-state coalition in a lawsuit to stop the Department of Homeland Security from operating a new program which he says would unlawfully use immigration parole power and allow a surge of illegal immigrants to the United States.
“Instead of adopting a thorough plan to address the crisis at the border, the Biden Administration has developed a program that would allow hundreds of thousands of immigrants to enter the United States illegally,” Cameron stated. “This policy threatens the safety of our communities, exacerbates the opioid crisis and would place added strain on Kentucky and states across the country.”
In their complaint, the attorneys general argue that Homeland Security’s program is unlawful because it does not comply with the limitations outlined by Congress for the use of parole power for immigration. Congress has set clear limitations for this power, determining it may only be used on a “case-by-case basis for urgent humanitarian reasons or significant public benefit.”
The DHS’ new “parole” program would allow up to 360,000 residents from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela to illegally immigrate into the United States every year.
The Migration Policy Institution estimates more than 35,000 illegal immigrants reside in the state of Kentucky. Sixty% of them are uninsured, and 37% have incomes that are below the poverty level.
The section of the suit dealing with Kentucky states if the policy is allowed to take effect:
“Kentucky will be required to stretch its scarce resources even further under the parole program because it will cause an influx of illegal aliens to be released into the United States, including Kentucky, which increases the burden on the Commonwealth’s ability to provide critical governmental services to its citizens.”
Cameron joined the attorneys general from Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, West Virginia and Wyoming in filing the complaint at U.S. District Court in Victoria, Texas.
To read a copy of the complaint in full, click here.
