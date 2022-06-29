The main order of business for the Dawson Springs Board of Education at its meeting on Monday night was to perform its annual evaluation of Superintendent Leonard Whalen, a process required by the Kentucky Department of Education.
After a brief closed session to discuss Whalen’s performance over the 2021-22 school year, Chairperson Vicki Allen announced the results.
“On Instructional Leadership, the score was unanimous—exemplary,” she said. “On Human Resource Leadership, it was unanimous and exemplary on that; and on Collaborative Leadership, it was exemplary also—unanimous.”
Superintendents in public schools across the Commonwealth are evaluated yearly with a performance assessment of seven standards. The Dawson Springs Board of Education focuses on standards two, four, and six in even years, and standards one, three, five, and seven in odd years.
Instructional Leadership is the concentration of standard two. In that performance area, the Board found that Whalen “operates as a mentor in helping others focus on learning/teaching grounded in high expectations and goals,” as well as he “motivates others to demand/expect high levels of student achievement by empowering them to establish and sustain a collaborative learning organization,” according to the rubric.
The Board also declared that Whalen “solicits faculty/staff input on ways to provide necessary resources to achieve district goals” and “leads professional growth and development to align district needs and goals; creates a districtwide culture that leads staff to engage in continuous collaborative professional learning focused on student 21st century learning” in the area of standard four, or Human Resource Leadership.
Standard six is centered on Collaborative Leadership. With that standard, the Board found that Whalen “teaches other to develop collaborative partnerships with the greater community to support the 21st century learning priorities of the schools/district; inspires a widespread belief that high expectations and achievement of district goals for the learning and well-being of children is a community-wide responsibility” and that he “establishes long-term relationships and partnerships with professional development organizations to provide effective training and professional learning opportunities based on district and individual professional growth needs.”
Whalen received an overall rating of exemplary on his evaluation as he was given an exemplary designation on all three standards assessed this year. The Superintendent Leadership Plan details that an exemplary rating means that he “exceeds the standard.”
After announcing the results of Whalen’s evaluation, Allen spoke of his collaboration with community entities following the tornado on Dec. 10.
“There couldn’t have been any better leadership throughout the disaster of the tornado, recovering, and getting the kids back in school--getting everybody on the same page and working together to have as normal a school year as we possibly could,” she said.
Whalen thanked the Board, Panther staff, parents, students, and the community for their continued support.
“Dawson Springs is a special place,” he said. “I’m looking forward to four more great years and whatever challenges it throws at us--we’ll be rising to the occasion.”
