The temperature wasn’t the only thing hot in Morgantown Friday night.
Webster County’s football Trojans overcame a late start on the road, as well as a heat advisory that lasted throughout most of the game to pound Butler County, 54-28.
The total was the most scored by WCHS since 2016 when it beat Fulton County with 60 points. It’s the first game of 50 or more points since 2019, and the earliest victory of the season since that same year.
The performance was virtually a mirror image of the season opener. The Trojans committed a number of errors, including three lost fumbles against Crittenden County.
But Webster took advantage of nearly every miscue by the Bears, turning two interceptions and a fumble into touchdowns.
Butler struck first on a 33-yard completion from Garrett Phelps to Gage Beasley with 3:31 left in the first quarter. The missed point-after gave the home team a 6-0 lead.
It was a whirlwind of scoring the rest of the period, sparked by a 70-yard kickoff return by Jarvis Starks-Scott tied the game at 6-6. The Trojans’ 2-point attempt failed.
On the second play of the ensuing BCHS drive, a rushed Phelps was picked off by Hyatt Kelley who returned the ball to the Butler five yard line. Blake Hanor scored on the next play and converted the 2-point try to give Webster a 14-6 advantage with 2:49 on the clock.
Three plays later, Starks-Scott intercepted an overthrown pass across the middle and scampered 22 yards for another touchdown to put the Trojans ahead, 20-6 with 1:59 left in the stanza.
The Bears answered just 11 seconds later on a Beasley kickoff return and 2-point conversion that pulled the hosts to within six points, 20-14, with 1:48 left in the first.
A six-yard keeper and conversion by Hanor with 10:34 left in the second doubled the lead for Webster, 28-14. The Trojans held that advantage at halftime.
After back-and-forth play held the two teams scoreless most of the third quarter, Starks-Scott snagged another errant Phelps pass and bolted 49 yards for another touchdown. Hanor’s conversion have WCHS a 36-14 lead with 2:42 remaining in the frame.
Butler turned the ball over on downs with 58 seconds left in the third, and on the first play of the fourth quarter, Starks-Scott found the end zone again. The senior sprinted for a 26-yard score, and Daniel Perez kicked the point-after for a 42-14 WCHS advantage.
The Bears got back on the scoreboard with 9:13 left in the game when Trevor Joiner pounded the ball into the end zone from a yard out. The conversion was no good, and Butler cut the deficit to 42-20.
Webster recovered the attempted on-side kick at its own 44-yard line, and Tyler “Bubba” Kautzman gave his team a 48-20 lead with 8:46 on the clock. The point-after was no good.
The Trojans put the capper on the night when Wes Alexander gained the corner and sprinted down the sideline for a 17-yard score. The point-after was no good, and WCHS led 54-20.
The Bears got a late touchdown when Beasley scored from three yards out and converted the 2-point try with 2:32 remaining, and ending the shootout, 54-28.
The Trojans (1-1) go back on the road Friday for a 7 p.m. kickoff at Todd County Central (1-1) in Elkton. The Rebels come off a win last night over Ohio County, 19-0, in Beaver Dam.
