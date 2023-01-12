Not accepted plastics are:
medicine bottles
the actual drink bottle
any cap with a silicon lining
pumps and trigger sprayers
fast food drink lids
bags like Ziplock or grocery
any food container labeled 2,4, or 5
K-cups, straws, medical supplies, plastic pieces that are not a lid or cap
