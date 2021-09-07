Mohan Rao, MD, has been named the new chief medical officer for Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville.
Rao, a general surgeon by training, has spent the past 35 years serving the patients, staff and community at Baptist Health Madisonville. He will serve as both a surgeon and CMO until next summer when he will fully transition into the physician executive role.
“We are very fortunate to add Dr. Rao to our leadership team,” said hospital president Robert Ramey. “Dr. Rao is an assertive strategic thinker with an established record of excellence. His experience with the medical staff and knowledge of the community will be invaluable to our growth initiatives as we begin our joint venture organization between Baptist Health and Deaconess. He understands hospital operations and believes in providing excellent patient care.”
Rao replaces Dr. Wayne Lipson who had been Chief Medical Officer for the past four years.
Rao is a graduate of The Ohio State University where he earned his undergraduate degree. He graduated with his medical degree from Ohio State University College of Medicine and Public Health and completed his residency at the University of Louisville. He is Board-Certified by The American Board of Surgery and Surgical Critical Care.
Rao has previously served as Chair of Surgery, Chair of Critical Care Committee, Chair of Credentials Committee, Member of Medical Executive Committee, Member of Nutrition Committee, Member of Ethics Committee and Member of Emergency Department Committee among other roles.
Rao is also committed to teaching the next generation of surgeons and has received numerous awards from the University of Louisville School of Medicine for his efforts.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.