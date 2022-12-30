When the smoke cleared, the Lady Maroons emerged from the Panama City Marlin Classic on Friday as the tournament champions, knocking off Leesburg, AL’s Sand Rock High School in the final round.
The Lady Maroons took a 15-12 lead in the first period. The Lady Cats’ Katelyn St.Clair found ways to keep Sand Rock in the game during the second quarter. The Lady Maroons held a 27-24 lead heading to the half.
In the second half Sand Rock stepped their offense up, while managing to keep Madisonville in check. The Lady Cats outscored the Lady Maroons 16-12 to take a 40-39 lead into the fourth period.
In the final quarter Madisonville shut the Lady Cats down, holding them to only one point in the final eight minutes to take the tournament Championship with a final score of 56-41.
“I’m really proud of the effort all week the girls gave us” said Head Coach Jeff Duvall “We played really well together and won this tournament”
Destiny Whitsell led the Lady Maroons with 22 points, and five rebounds. Amari Loven had 12 points, and went four of four from the stripe. Emilee Hallum had nine , Jaycee Noffsinger finished with eight, Riley Sword had three,and Katelyn Barber finished with two points.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.