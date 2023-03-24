The Lady Storm ended a three-game losing skid on Thursday night, picking up a pair of wins at home in a double header against the Lady Panthers. Between the two games the Lady Storm collected 35 walks and had 10 batters hit by pitches.
Dawson 2 0 1 — 3
Central 13 2 6 — 21
In game one, the Dawson Springs jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in the top of the first, but Hopkins County Central unloaded their frustrations from their first three games of the season in the bottom half of the box, shelling the Lady Panthers for 13 runs.
The Lady Panthers walked the first two batters in the bottom of the first, then Maggie Killough was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Senior Brinkley Armstrong then rocked a three run triple to center to put the Lady Storm up 3-2. From there the Lady Panthers pitching seemed to get shaky, and Central took advantage, racking up 10 more runs to take a 13-2 lead into the second.
Emily Ballard was on point for the Lady Storm in the top of the second, striking out the first batter, while the Central defense quickly sat down the second and third to go three-up-three down.
Central would add two more runs in the bottom of the second, while allow Dawson to score one more in the top of the third to make it 15-3. In the bottom of the third, the Lady Storm would finish things off, putting six more runs on the board to bring the game to an early finish at 21-3.
Emily Ballard got the win for the Lady Storm. She pitched three, innings giving up three hits and striking out three. Central had three errors in the game.
Armstrong and Keira Bryan were both scored with one hit in the contest, which saw 16 batters walked for the Lady Storm.
3B: Armstrong
SB: Blanchard
RBI: Armstrong (5), Bryan (5), Blanchard (3), Ballard (2), Harris (1), Marsh (1)
Dawson 3 0 0 — 3
Central 17 6 0 -23
In the second game of the night, Hopkins County Central switched roles with Dawson, playing as the visiting team on their own field. The Lady Panthers, who lost their field in the Dec. 10, 2021 tornado, are once again being forced to play their entire season on the road as the city works to rebuild the park where the softball field was located.
The quick rematch went the same as the first game. With a 3-0 count, lead off batter Karlee Smith singled on a ground ball to short. The next two batters were both hit by a pitch to load the bases, giving Pennie Williams a shot to get an RBI with a single to short to put the Central up 1-0. In all the Lady Storm would amass 17 runs in their first at bat, coming off four hits, 10 walks and five batters being hit by pitches.
The Lady Panthers showed some life in the bottom of the first inning, putting up three runs to head to the second box trailing 17-3.
Pitching problems continued to plague the Lady Panthers in the top of the second inning, where Dawson gave up six more runs on one hit, seven walks and one additional batter being hit by a pitch.
Lady Storm Keira Bryan got the win for Central she went two innings giving up three hits for three runs and two strikeouts
Williams and Bryan led the way on offense for the Lady Storm, grabbing two hits each. Reese Blanford and Amelia Johnson both had one hit.
RBI: Blanford (3), Williams (3), Bryan (3), A. Blanchard (3), Harris (3), Smith (2), Knight (2), Johnson (2), McCord (2)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.