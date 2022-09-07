“Property taxes have stayed the same,” Madisonville City Clerk Kim Blue reported during Tuesday night when she presented council members with the first reading of the proposed tax rates for 2022.
Tax rates were set at 12.2 cents per $100 of assessed property value. On a $100,000, for example, that would amount to a tax of $122.
During the 2021 tax cycle, property taxes in the city of Madisonville were on the lower end of municipal property taxes in the state, with the city being 334th out of 401 cities in the state of Kentucky. The lowest in the state was Coal Run Village in Pike County, which charged just three cents per $100 of assessed value. The highest was the community of Butler in Pendleton County. The 583 residents of that city paid 75 cents per $100 of assessed property value.
Madisonville had the third lowest property tax rate in Hopkins County, behind White Plains (four cents) and Saint Charles (8.8 cents). The highest municipal tax rate in the county last year was in Nortonville, where residents paid 24 cents per $100.
“This does keep us lower than 80% of the rest of the state in property taxes,” said Mayor Kevin Cotton. “We do have a significantly low property tax compared to the rest of the state.”
The tax rate also includes rates of 16.57 cents per $100 of assessed personal property value and 15 cents per $100 of assessed value on motor vehicles and watercraft.
All city taxes are due on or before November 30. If paid prior to Oct. 31, a 2% discount will be deducted from the tax bill.
For those who miss the payment deadline, the tax bill will collect interest at the rate of 12% per year.
Council members will vote whether or not to approve the proposed tax rate at the next meeting, scheduled for Sept. 19.
