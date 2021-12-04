BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Betsy Layne 51, Shelby Valley 44
Conner 59, St. Henry 56
Cooper 72, Boone Co. 37
Greenup Co. def. Menifee Co., forfeit
Hazard 76, Owsley Co. 39
Lex. Henry Clay 83, Western Hills 65
Marshall Co. 76, Massac County, Ill. 41
Mason Co. 59, Fleming Co. 48
McCreary Central 68, Rockcastle Co. 59
Pendleton Co. 80, Bellevue 46
Perry Co. Central 2, Leslie Co. 0
Prolific Prep, Calif. 78, Lou. Ballard 72
Pulaski Co. 65, West Jessamine 50
Walton-Verona 63, Scott 53
Williamsburg def. LIGHT Homeschool, forfeit
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATION
Holmes vs. Newport, ccd.
Johnson Central vs. Mountain Mission, Va., ccd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBAL
Barren Co. 49, Elizabethtown 31
Bethlehem 62, Nelson Co. 50
Boyd Co. 51, Bishop Brossart 31
Christian Fellowship 68, Fulton Co. 43
Cooper 58, Highlands 22
Corbin 53, Southwestern 40
Cumberland Co. 53, Warren East 44
Elliott Co. 64, East Carter 38
Estill Co. 66, Lee Co. 48
Franklin Co. 55, Webster Co. 32
Grant Co. 59, Boone Co. 31
Green Co. 56, Adair Co. 47
Hopkins Co. Central 57, Union Co. 51
IHS 43, Lou. Southern 32
Lou. Christian Academy 61, Owen Co. 54
Lou. Fairdale 53, Lou. Western 25
Lou. Fern Creek 61, Lou. Valley 12
Lou. Pleasure Ridge Park 58, Lou. Jeffersontown 9
Lou. Portland Christian 72, Central Christian, Ind. 26
Lou. Sacred Heart 66, Lou. DuPont Manual 45
Middlesboro 50, Pineville 32
Monroe Co. 56, Metcalfe Co. 49
Montgomery Co. 55, Campbell Co. 52
Muhlenberg County 53, Whitesville Trinity 38
Newport 55, Villa Madonna 35
Notre Dame 86, Newport Central Catholic 32
Pendleton Co. 59, Bourbon Co. 40
Perry Co. Central 71, Owsley Co. 64
Rockcastle Co. 62, Madison Central 47
Russell 58, Raceland 25
Russell Co. 44, Glasgow 27
South Oldham 62, Collins 26
St. Patrick 49, Gallatin Co. 29
Walton-Verona 89, Eminence 21
West Jessamine 67, Paris 55
Whitley Co. 43, Madison Southern 41
