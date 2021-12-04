BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Betsy Layne 51, Shelby Valley 44

Conner 59, St. Henry 56

Cooper 72, Boone Co. 37

Greenup Co. def. Menifee Co., forfeit

Hazard 76, Owsley Co. 39

Lex. Henry Clay 83, Western Hills 65

Marshall Co. 76, Massac County, Ill. 41

Mason Co. 59, Fleming Co. 48

McCreary Central 68, Rockcastle Co. 59

Pendleton Co. 80, Bellevue 46

Perry Co. Central 2, Leslie Co. 0

Prolific Prep, Calif. 78, Lou. Ballard 72

Pulaski Co. 65, West Jessamine 50

Walton-Verona 63, Scott 53

Williamsburg def. LIGHT Homeschool, forfeit

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATION

Holmes vs. Newport, ccd.

Johnson Central vs. Mountain Mission, Va., ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBAL

Barren Co. 49, Elizabethtown 31

Bethlehem 62, Nelson Co. 50

Boyd Co. 51, Bishop Brossart 31

Christian Fellowship 68, Fulton Co. 43

Cooper 58, Highlands 22

Corbin 53, Southwestern 40

Cumberland Co. 53, Warren East 44

Elliott Co. 64, East Carter 38

Estill Co. 66, Lee Co. 48

Franklin Co. 55, Webster Co. 32

Grant Co. 59, Boone Co. 31

Green Co. 56, Adair Co. 47

Hopkins Co. Central 57, Union Co. 51

IHS 43, Lou. Southern 32

Lou. Christian Academy 61, Owen Co. 54

Lou. Fairdale 53, Lou. Western 25

Lou. Fern Creek 61, Lou. Valley 12

Lou. Pleasure Ridge Park 58, Lou. Jeffersontown 9

Lou. Portland Christian 72, Central Christian, Ind. 26

Lou. Sacred Heart 66, Lou. DuPont Manual 45

Middlesboro 50, Pineville 32

Monroe Co. 56, Metcalfe Co. 49

Montgomery Co. 55, Campbell Co. 52

Muhlenberg County 53, Whitesville Trinity 38

Newport 55, Villa Madonna 35

Notre Dame 86, Newport Central Catholic 32

Pendleton Co. 59, Bourbon Co. 40

Perry Co. Central 71, Owsley Co. 64

Rockcastle Co. 62, Madison Central 47

Russell 58, Raceland 25

Russell Co. 44, Glasgow 27

South Oldham 62, Collins 26

St. Patrick 49, Gallatin Co. 29

Walton-Verona 89, Eminence 21

West Jessamine 67, Paris 55

Whitley Co. 43, Madison Southern 41

