A traffic stop on Friday resulted in Madisonville Police contacting U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement after a couple traveling through the area in possession of “several fictitious operator licenses” admitted to having been in the country illegally since their visas expired in 2020.
Police say they spotted a vehicle traveling southbound on I-69 tailgating the vehicle in front of them at around 4 p.m. on Friday and performed a routine traffic stop. During the stop, the driver, John Cristoffer, gave officers a passport from the Republic of Chile.
Cristoffer, 29, consented to a search of his vehicle, at which time officers discovered a sock concealed inside the dashboard above the glove box. Officers report that inside that sock they located numerous fake driver’s licenses and passports for Cristoffer and his passenger, Margarita Salazar, 28.
The suspects then admitted to police that their temporary three month visa’s had expired in 2020.
Both suspects were charged with criminal possession of a forged instrument (fake IDs) and display of a canceled or fictitious operator’s license. Cristoffer was also charged with driving without a license.
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement was contacted about the matter.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.