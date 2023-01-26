Campbellsville — Taylor County offensive tackle Hayes Johnson announced his commitment to Kentucky on Thursday choosing to play for the Wildcats over an offer list that included Baylor, Tennessee, Louisville and Michigan State.
The 6-foot-5, 295-pound Johnson is the No. 1 ranked player in the state per the 247Sports Composite.
“Honestly it’s just home and I’ve been a fan all my life,” Johnson told 247Sports. “Just the atmosphere there is just amazing just love it there honestly.”
Johnson is commit No. 1 for Mark Stoops and his staff in the 20247 cycle. Vince Marrow was the lead recruiter.
Johnson called the SEC “different” and is excited to represent his home state. Johnson has been training at Aspirations Fitness in Louisville for three years and founder Chris Vaughn who has mentored several NFL talents ays Johnson is different too.
“I think Hayes is a really talented kid who has position versatility, he can play four different spots on the offensive line from right tackle all the way down to left guard,” Vaughn said. “He’s a really smart kid that’s physical, excels in the run game and is athletic enough to win in pass pro situations with his feet. At 6-5, 310-pound he already possesses college size and he’s going to build on that frame. With that size he’s a kid I expect immediately to come in and compete on the two deep.”
