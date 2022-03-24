I haven’t seen very much of the hearings being conducted for current Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown, but I have seen enough to get a sense of the continuing behavior of our U.S. Senators. I understand that it is the process that we have. I still grow weary of the accusatory, leading, and sometimes irrelevant questions (when they ask a question) on the one side and the effusive praise and tribal confirmation on the other. It has been this way for a while, and it makes it hard to even approach balance. I have been impressed with our last few nominees’ patience with some of the nonsense coming from our elected officials, who are more interested in scoring points back home and listening to the sound of their voice than anything else.
Even with that criticism, I take comfort in two things. First, that our elected officials (or anyone else for that matter) can say such things and second, that we have access to it. It is a reminder that our collective wisdom (don’t laugh) is better and grander that any single person or group.
Wisdom is what we are seeking when we elect and/or nominate our judges. Regardless of the influence of politics (which is considerable), self-promotion, or other agendas, we still want and need wisdom on our benches. We even have an appeal system in place to check when we think that wisdom has failed.
Individual, community, or religious wisdom is not uniform or static. Wisdom is not law, it is the filter through which law should be viewed. Unlike law, wisdom is flexible and slows down the impact of law. This is a frustration for those who believe they see a clear path, and those who are anxious with waiting.
All wisdom has a source and an expected outcome. This is the reason the source of one’s wisdom is so important. Is it from within a person or from without? Does it want what is best for one person or a group? Wisdom has a direction from which it comes and a direction it wants to go. We all have different sources of wisdom, and we all have varying expected outcomes. Decision-makers must ensure the result is what is best for the group. Sometimes this seems inconsistent to some; growth should be chosen over comfort or taking sides.
There are a few examples of Biblical wisdom where context is clearly important for understanding. These examples teach us of the heavy responsibility we have while navigating this world with each other, and the necessity of exercising wise flexibility when making decisions.
Consider this gem from Proverbs 26::4, 5
“Answer not a fool according to his folly,
lest you be like him yourself.
Answer a fool according to his folly,
lest he be wise in his own eyes.” (RSV)
Another example is found in two sayings of Jesus in the gospels of Matthew and Mark. The settings and contexts are different, but they demonstrate the wisdom we need when deciding how to react to those whom we consider “not us.”
In Mark 9:38-41 the disciples had been out preaching and healing. They needed to learn that there were people doing good things that they knew nothing about. Notice Jesus’ response, “John said to him, “Teacher, we saw a man casting out demons in your name, and we forbade him, because he was not following us.” But Jesus said, “Do not forbid him; for no one who does a mighty work in my name will be able soon after to speak evil of me. For he that is not against us is for us. For truly, I say to you, whoever gives you a cup of water to drink because you bear the name of Christ, will by no means lose his reward.”
In Matthew 12:30, however, Jesus was being accused by some religious leaders of being in league with the devil. This evoked a different response, “He who is not with me is against me, and he who does not gather with me scatters.”
Finally, there are two stories about whole populations that needed to repent, Noah and Jonah. One may argue that both groups had a chance, but the text indicates something else. In the story of Noah everybody died (save eight). In the story of Jonah, everybody lived (even the cattle).
Anyone who has ever been in a decision-making situation that affected others has probably had to make unpopular or difficult decisions. It may have been based on information those affected did not have or could not know.
There are always mitigating and exacerbating factors when making decisions. The people making the decisions, and those affected by them, often have different agendas and different hearts.
May we be open to the wisdom of God.
