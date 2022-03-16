The young Madisonville-North Hopkins girls tennis team continued their season with a meet against one of the toughest squads in the region, dropping a 9-0 decision to Paducah Tilghman on March 10.
All of the Lady Maroons’ doubles players were making their debuts for the varsity team, while newcomers took the court for the first time in the lower seeds in singles.
MNHHS took two games out of 54 against the Blue Tornado netters.
“This was double the number of games we won last year against Paducah Tilghman,” said Lady Maroons coach Kyla Arnott.
In singles matches, #1 seed Megan Oakley fell to Abby Brown, 6-0 and 6-0.
Emily Pinkerton lost 8-0 to Megan Gruber, Macey Browning to Maddie Duwe 8-0, and Emma Henson to Kate Lebuhn 8-0. Albany Ray took one game in an 8-1 match against Addison Winklepleck, and Paige Brummer also won one game in an 8-1 match to Christian Anderson.
In doubles, Addie Lamm and Grace Brumfield lost to Abby Brown and Maddie Duwe, Emma Hampton and Dallas Ray to Megan Gruber and Kate Lebuhn, and Emma Tagg and Elly Hampton to Addison Winklepleck and Christian Anderson. The results were all 8-0.
MNHHS 9 Union Co. 1
The Lady Maroons followed up with a dominating 9-1 win over Union County.
Megan Oakley claimed an 8-0 victory in the #1 seed match for her first win of the season.
Emily Pinkerton was an 8-2 victor in the #2 seed match, and Macey Browning an 8-3 winner in the #3 seed contest. Emma Hanson won the #4 seed match 8-3, with Albany Ray winning in the #5 seed spot 8-0. Addyson Raymer rounded out singles matches with an 8-1 win in the #6 seed pairing.
In doubles, the #1 seed doubles team of Oakley and Browning battled for an 8-5 victory for MNHHS.
Paige Brummer and Emma Tagg dropped the #2 seed match 8-2, while the #3 seed pair of Avery Henson and Christina Clark claimed a tie-breaking 9-8 (7-5) win. Iliana Deras and Danyel Reynolds won the #3 seed doubles match 8-0.
The girls’ team will travel to Owensboro Catholic today with 17 members of the team competing. The boys will also play in the dual match.
