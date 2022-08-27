Tonight, the Madisonville North Hopkins cheerleaders will host their annual Back to School Dance for all local third, fourth and fifth graders invited to attend. Doors to the High School will be open from 5-8 p.m., with the admission, $10, being collected as you enter.
Funds raised from the dance will go directly toward the cheerleaders competition fees, choreography, travel expenses, uniforms and equipment. This year’s team consists of 34 girls who plan to compete almost every weekend in November and December, with the KHSAA state competition in December. UCA Nationals will be held in Orlando, FL in February 2023.
“This is the first year in history where the MNHSS Cheer will have two separate competition teams. With the pandemic challenges in the past few years, the team has not been able to host camps and clinics that are crucial to raising the necessary funds to have a successful season,” Head Coach Jamie Kerperien said.
There will be also be light concessions available for purchase during the dance.
Hosted by the cheerleaders and their parents, they look forward to seeing everyone this evening.
