The following food scores were reported on Oct. 21 by the Hopkins County Health Department:
• First United Methodist Church Kitchen (Madisonville) — 100
• Little Ceasars — 100
• Captain D’s — 97
Equipment stored in hand sink
Hood vent needs cleaning
Water spillage on floor
Food improperly thawed
• Subway (Madison Square) — 100
• Swaggy P’s (Madisonville) — 100
• Quality Pizza — 99
No qualified food manager
• South Hopkins MS Concessions — 100
• Ideal Market (North Main) — 98
Mold on cheese in deli
• Ideal Market (North Main) Follow-up — 100
• Cotton’s Auction House — 100
• Silver Star — 100
• Ideal Market (Nortonville) — 100
• Country Cupboard — 100
• Bailey Pride Post #5480 — 100
• Brother’s BBQ -98
Scoop handle touching food
Employee personal items improperly stored
• Pappy’s — 100
• Farmhouse Restaurant — 100
• Salvation Army Kitchen — 100
• North Hopkins School Cafe — 100
• Central School Cafe — 100
• West Hopkins School Cafe — 100
• Pride Avenue School Cafe -100
• Dawson Springs School Cafe — 100
• Ideal Market (White Plains) — 100
• Subway (South Main) — 100
• Southside School Cafe — 100
• KFC — 100
• West Broadway School Cafe — 100
• White Plains Senior Citizens Kitchen — 99
Certified Food Protection Manager Not Present
• Long John Silvers — 100
• Earlington School Cafe — 100
• Grapevine School Cafe — 100
• Burger King (South Main) — 100
• La Villita Mexican Grill — 97
Scoop handle touching food
Door gaskets on cooler need repair
