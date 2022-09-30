If you have watched any Evansville area television stations, you have recently seen the numerous congratulatory stories on the career of Joel Utley.
Joel Utley is retiring after 61 years as the Voice of the Kentucky Wesleyan Panthers basketball program. He had an unbelievable 61 year career as the radio play-by-play game for Panthers basketball. He covered 1,933 Kentucky Wesleyan games during his career.
He has an interesting piece of history as he called 12 NCAA basketball championship games including eight Division II title games from 1966-2001.
The number of Hall of Fames he has been admitted into is almost too long to list. He is a member of the Kentucky Wesleyan College Athletic Hall of Fame (2013), Kentucky Wesleyan Alumni Hall of Fame (2021), Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame (2016), and the Kentucky Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame (2022).
All of these accolades and the recognition being given to Utley is well deserved. He has had an unbelievable career.
However, with all due respect to the great journalists in the Evansville and Owensboro markets, how Utley got started in broadcasting and his roots to Madisonville and Hopkins County are oftentimes overlooked.
Joel Utley was born in 1939 in Madisonville, Kentucky and lived on West McLaughlin Avenue near Victoria Street. Utley was known to many people in town at that time not as Joel Utley but as Butch Utley.
He attended what was then known as Seminary Elementary School which was a first through sixth grade school. It currently houses the offices of the Hopkins County Board of Education. He went from seventh through 12th grade in what was called Madisonville Junior and Senior High School (now known as Browning Springs
Middle School).
While in high school Utley states rather modestly, “I was not a great athlete but I loved sports so I gravitated to and really enjoyed being the equipment manager for track for four years and football for three years.”
Among Utley’s teammates and friends were many local sports legends including Tom Rodgers, Jim Miner, Don Richey and Rob Butler.
The highlight of his high school athletic career may have been the 1956 football team which went undefeated under Coach Bill Welborn. In those days there were no playoffs so after a morning game victory over arch rival Hopkinsville on Thanksgiving Day 1956, Utley and his teammates declared themselves to be State champions after an undefeated season.
While in high school Utley got his start in sports journalism and led to a great career. Once he was 16 years old he was able to work for Elmer Kelley, who owned WFMW Radio.
Utley fondly remembers, “I got my start doing the control board for WFMW FM. WFMW AM 730 was the primary station but it went off the air at sundown.”
Utley stated, “I did the control board plugging in commercials on WFMW FM during the Chicago White Sox baseball games that they carried.”
After graduation Utley gravitated to Murray State University, University of Kentucky and eventually Kentucky Wesleyan.
While in Lexington he went to work doing radio broadcasts and some high school basketball games for WVLK.
Utley had a friend who was leaving WVJS in Owensboro and on July 1, 1961 he returned to that station in Owensboro and started doing high school football and Kentucky Wesleyan basketball.
Utley’s legacy with Kentucky Wesleyan started at the Owensboro Sportscenter on December 2, 1961. He called his first game when the Panthers defeated California State University-North Ridge 100 to 64.
Utley may have gone on to a 61 year career but catching up with him recently gives you greater appreciation not only on his career but from the fact he has never forgotten how he got his start. We are all better off because Utley went to Seminary Street School, became equipment manager for Madisonville Maroons football and track, and started working for Elmer Kelley on WFMW Radio.
Mr. Cartwright is a local attorney and contributing sports columnist. Email: kcartwright@feptc.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.