Preparations are complete, the course has been cut and tee times have been set.
It's official -- Madisonville Country Club is ready to the host the 51st annual Eli Barron Invitational this weekend.
"It's been a lot of work leading up to the tournament, but everything is up, and we are ready to go," said course owner Joey Clayton. "The weather is setting in nicely, and people are already coming into town to get practice rounds in. It's going to be a great weekend."
The local 18-hole course will see action from 215 golfers over three days of play, while hundreds of fans follow along.
But before all that could happen, work had to be done.
"We had to do extra preparations for the tournament; making sure everything on the course followed the USGA rules," said Clayton. "The grounds crew worked hard all week getting the course ready for everybody."
The course has reaped the benefits.
"It's looking the best it has all summer. We're ready for the tournament, the fairways are looking good, and I think it's going to play great," said Clayton.
As for the greens, Clayton says the speeds will be similar to past tourneys.
"The greens are playing at their normal speed," he said. "Past tournaments have seen them speed up, but this year it should be playing like normal."
Last year, Murray State University golfer Austin Knight shot an 8-under par two-day total to cruise to the victory.
"I expect you to need two or three under par to win this year with the course right now," said Clayton. "But I'm afraid to predict after last year's great scores. I don't know what's going to happen. It just shows the talent in the tournament just keeps on going up."
Knight will be back in town this weekend competing with a field of 45 golfers in the Championship Flight for hopes of raising the Ches Riddle Sr. trophy Sunday afternoon in the 36-hole event.
"Austin Knight is probably the favorite to win again, but he will have a bunch of college guys right on his heels," said Clayton.
Among the locals in the field are past champions Brandon Tucker, Kevin Waldie, Seth Strader and Chad Audas.
One local dark horse who could take the title, is teenager Jackson Hill. Despite being a sophomore in high school, Hill will be one of the local names among the championship contenders, said Clayton.
"One local kid to watch for is Jackson Hill," he said. "He will be able to stay with the pack."
While the two-day, 36-hole tournament is the main event of the weekend, there is plenty of action going on alongside it.
Everything will start on Friday with the practice round and the Golden Tee Shootout.
"The Golden Tee shootout has become an event in itself," said Clayton. "The excitement for it is just as big as the rest of the tournament."
Friday's practice round starts at 7 a.m. and the shootout is at 4:30 p.m. On both tournament days morning tee times will start at 7 a.m., and afternoon groups will go off between 12-2:30 p.m. After Saturday's action, there will be a dinner party and entertainment at 7 p.m. and an award's ceremony will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday.
Non-playing Madisonville Country Club members are invited to the Friday night party at a cost of $20 per person, and the dinner party on Saturday is $25 per person. Those wishing to attend must call the pro shop to RSVP. Both events are complementary for those playing in the tournament.
"This is just a great local event, with deep ties to this city going way back, and I want everyone to come out this weekend and enjoy it," said Clayton.
