About 50 people in Louisville are self-monitoring for the coronavirus, the Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness confirmed.
Spokesman Dave Langdon said those people are at a very low risk to get or spread the COVID-19 strain of the virus, but they’ve traveled to China recently though “not even close to the infected area.”
Self-monitoring just means that they’ve traveled, but “basically they’re at low risk.” Under the CDC’s self-monitoring protocol, the patients are taking their temperature twice a day and noting any cough or difficulty breathing.
“They’re not at any great risk of getting or spreading the disease,” Langdon said.
On Wednesday, Gov. Andy Beshear said the state has been receiving weekly updates from federal health officials but added “a response to the coronavirus would be a little different.”
“The most effective response is to isolate, to make sure a person isn’t going to school, isn’t going to work.”
He added that the flu is “significantly more deadly than the coronavirus.”
The Kentucky Department for Public Health said Wednesday that there are no cases of coronavirus and no suspected cases in the state.
There are 15 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus strain in the United States, including a California patient believed to be the first in the U.S. to have gotten it from an “unknown” source.
There have been more than 82,500 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus worldwide, most of them in China. More than 2,800 people have died from the virus, mostly in China.
