A pair of local athletes recently signed to furthering both their education and his athletics career in the fall after officially signing with Campbellsville University.
Hopkins County Central High School’s Tanner Hayes signed his letter to play football for the Tigers.
The senior played in five games this season, recording 10 total tackles and five sacks, as well as forcing a pair of fumbles. He also scored two touchdowns — one on a punt return and another as a receiver — and a safety.
During a three year career with the storm, Hayes recorded a total of 32 tackles, as well as two fumble recoveries.
Madisonville-North Hopkins senior Parker Mathis will be playing baseball for the Tigers next season. This season he has six hits and seven RBIs for the Maroons. He’s also been on the pitchers mound for 6.1 innings, striking out four.
During his four year career with the Maroons (which included missing his sophomore season due to COVID-19 cancelation) he has recorded a .293 batting average with 35 RBIs.
