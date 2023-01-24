Madisonville-North Hopkins celebrated Senior night on Tuesday by knocking off the number three team in the 3rd Region in a narrow 64-63 win.
Owensboro took control early in the first quarter but the Maroons battled back, pulling within two of the Red Devils by the end of the period. Madisonville headed to the second quarter down 13-11.
Owensboro extended their lead to five in the opening minutes of the second box, before the Maroons managed to find their footing. Slowly Madisonville chipped began chipping away at the Red Devils. In the closing minute of the half, Brayden Butler gave Madisonville their first lead at 24-23 with an easy layup, but Owensboro quickly answered to retake the lead. With a second left on the clock the Maroons DeAaron Watkins nailed a three to take a 29-26 halftime lead.
Coming back from the locker room the Maroons set the pace in the third and held a six point lead with a little under four minutes left in the quarter. The Red Devils managed to claw back and take the lead when Talas Taylor put drilled a three to put Owensboro up 40-37. At the end of the third the Danye Frazier drilled a jumper in the last second to tie the game at 42-42.
In the fourth quarter both teams duked it out down the stretch and Madisonville’s Marcus Eaves found himself in familiar territory, at the charity stripe. Eaves went 9 of 14 from the free throw line and with a little over five seconds left on the clock the Maroons had a four point lead. The Red Devils drove down the court and drilled a three at the buzzer. The Maroons managed to avoid a shooting foul and took a 64-63 win to snap a four game losing streak.
Marcus Eaves led the Maroons with 32 points and went 11 of 16 from the charity stripe, DeAaron Watkins had 12, Danye Frazier had eight, Destin Cheirs finished with four, Javion Martin, Tre Carney, Brayden Butler, and Lajuan McAdoo all finished with two points in the game. with the win the Maroons move to 15-7 on the season.
Madisonville is set to travel to Princeton Friday night to take on the Tigers of Caldwell County game time is 7:30.
