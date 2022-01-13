NORTONVILLE — Robert Lynn Hight, 75, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, at Baptist Health Deaconess. He was born July 11, 1946 to the late Bernice and Clara Hight of Nortonville.
He attended Concord Missionary Baptist Church, was a South Hopkins graduate and he attended diesel college. Robert worked many years as a machinist in Madisonville. He was also a farmer, a woodworker and he was a foster parent. He loved time with family and treasured his fishing trips with his granddaughter.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his siblings, Wanda Cranor, Evelyn Hight, Carmon Hight and Harrison Hight.
Survived by his son, Ricky Hight; granddaughter, Casey Hight; and his nieces and nephews, Penny Cranor, Mike Hight and Pam Todd.
Graveside service will be Friday at 1:30 p.m. at Cole’s Chapel Cemetery in Crofton with Pastor Eric Pharris officiating. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. at the graveside. Bandy Funeral Home has been entrusted with his care.
Condolences to the family may be made at www.bandyfuneral
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.