One of the most important storylines to monitor for Kentucky as they head into postseason play is the health of guards Cason Wallace, CJ Fredrick, and Sahvir Wheeler.
Head coach John Calipari updated the status of each during his weekly radio show Monday night.
“None of the three practiced [Monday],” Calipari said. “Our practice was a film session. Things I want to add to how we’re playing and a situation we may confront and it was about an hour. So, they did not practice. We have [Tuesday] and Wednesday’s practice. They’re going to have to start practicing. You don’t just, ‘Okay, I’m ready for Friday.’ You’re going to have to get on the floor at some point and we’ll see. I can’t tell you. I sent CJ [a text] and said, ‘How you feeling?’ He said, ‘I’m hurting a little bit.’ ”
Wallace, who has started all 29 of his appearances as a freshman this season, left early in the second half of Wednesday’s 68-66 loss to Vanderbilt with an ankle injury and did not return. He did not play in Saturday’s 88-79 win at Arkansas on Saturday. An SEC All-Freshman Team selection, Wallace is averaging 11.7 points, 4.5 assists, 3.7 rebounds, and 1.9 steals per game for the Wildcats this season.
Fredrick, who just recently returned after missing four games with a rib injury suffered while diving into a camera along the baseline vs. Florida on Feb. 4. Fredrick finished with two points and four assists in 15 minutes against the Razorbacks on Saturday.
“Most impactful player in that game was CJ,” Calipari said. “The night before I said, ‘CJ, I know you’re hurting but I need you for five minutes a half if you’re capable of doing it. If you want to start, if you want to come off the bench, I just need you 5-6 minutes a half. He started both halves and at the end he looked at me and said, ‘I can’t breathe so I can’t go anymore.’ Later, I looked at him one time on the bench he nodded his head and said, ‘No, I can’t go. I gave you everything I had.’ Without him, we don’t win the game.”
Wheeler, who hasn’t played since the Florida game on Feb. 4 due to an ankle injury, also underwent a separate, minor procedure Wednesday and was forced to miss Senior Night. Calipari didn’t mention Wheeler specifically but had said previously he expected Wheeler to miss an additional one or two weeks.
Despite playing without a true point guard on Saturday against a team that had beaten them by 15 points at Rupp Arena just over a month ago, Kentucky defeated Arkansas in Fayetteville to pick up another Quad 1 win in the regular season finale.
Antonio Reeves exploded for a career-high 37 points, the most by any player in a true road game in the Calipari era, Jacob Toppin scored 21 while playing a point-forward role, Oscar Tshiebwe added 12 points and 13 rebounds and Kentucky got 15 points and 12 rebounds off the bench as the Wildcats snapped a 3-game losing streak to the Razorbacks while winning for the fourth time in five tries in Fayetteville.
The No. 23 Wildcats (21-10, 12-6 SEC) will open postseason play in the 2023 SEC Tournament, which will take place at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville March 8-12, vs. the winner of (11) Georgia or (14) LSU vs. (6) Vanderbilt in the late game Friday night at approximately 8 p.m.
