After starting the season 5-0, the Madisonville-North Hopkins Lady Maroons dropped two games this week, both to top five ranked teams.
Madisonville 0 0 0 1 4 1 0 — 6
Henderson County 1 0 0 8 0 0 — 9
On Monday Madisonville traveled north to Henderson to face the Lady Colonels, falling 9-6 despite a late game comeback.
The Lady Colonels took a 1-0 lead in the first inning, while holding the Lady Maroons scoreless through three.
Ally Prow smacked a fly ball double to centerfield to open the fourth inning. Alarryia Jones grounded out to second, but picked up the RBI, tying the game at 1-1.
In the bottom half of the inning, Henderson County went on a scoring spree, adding eight runs to take a 9-1 lead into the top of the fifth.
In the top of the fifth, Kaydence Seargant led-off the inning with a pop fly, reaching on an error by the second baseman. Brenna Sherman then hit into a fielder’s choice, sending Seargant home while getting on base herself thanks to another error at second. Chloe Young then reached on an error at first, while Sherman scored. That set up a two run homer by Jaycee Noffsinger to make it 9-5.
Noffsinger would come through once more in the top of the sixth, hitting a one run double to right cutting the Lady Colonels lead to three at 9-6 before Henderson Could finally wrap things up.
Sydney Skeen took the loss for the Lady Maroons allowing nine runs on five hits over three and a third innings striking out two. Mackenzie Stoltz threw two and two-thirds innings in relief.
Madisonville 0 1 1 0 0 0 2 -4
McCracken County 1 1 2 1 1 4 — 10
Tuesday Night the Madisonville-North Hopkins Lady Maroons traveled to Paducah to meet number two ranked McCracken County, suffering their second loss in a row at the hands of the Lady Mustangs 10-4.
McCracken held Madisonville scoreless in the first inning and grabbed a 1-0 lead to start the game. Madisonville added a run in the second inning to tie the game 1-1 after a solo homerun to right field from Chloe Young.
The Lady Mustangs regained the lead in the bottom of the second with one run to make it 2-1.
The Lady Maroons put another on the board in the third inning with a Chloe Young sacrifice to left field to score Zoe Davis and make it 2-2.
The Lady Mustangs took a 4-2 with a homer in the bottom of the third.
Madisonville failed to score in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings while McCracken added six more to go ahead 10-2. Madisonville added two runs in the top of the seventh, but were unable to overcome the deficit, falling 10-4.
Mackenzie Stoltz took the loss for the Lady Maroons, allowing ten runs on seven hits over five innings. Sydney Skeen threw two-thirds of an inning out of the bullpen.
