Madisonville Police Chief Steve Bryan reported the following activities on Thursday:
• Marquta N. Wallace was charged on Wednesday with a probation violation for a misdemeanor offense and failure to appear.
• Coby A. Lynn was charged on Wednesday with burglary.
• Christopher Devine was charged on Wednesday with a probation violation for a felony offense and a probation violation for a technical violation.
• Warren Stegman was charged on Wednesday with contempt of court/libel/slander and non-payment of fines.
• Garrett O. Bennett as charged on Wednesday with failure to appear, theft by failure to make required disposition over $1,000 but less than $10,000, wanton endangerment, criminal mischief and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
• Alan Fitzgerald Willis was charged on Wednesday with operating on a suspended or revoked license and failure to produce insurance card.
• Joshua J. Detalente was charged on Wednesday with public intoxication with a controlled substance excluding alcohol.
• Elton L. Kassel was charged on Thursday with failure to appear.
Hopkins County Sheriff Matt Sanderson reported the following activity on Thursday:
• Gregory Faith was charged on Wednesday with contempt of court by a witness.
