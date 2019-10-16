Terry Jay Mitchell, 55, of Dawson Springs, died Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at Baptist Health Madisonville. He was a forensic biologist.
Survivors include his wife, Cathy Mitchell; a daughter, Kayla Mitchell; three sons, Bobby Mitchell, Andrew Hopper and Zach Hopper; two sisters, Karen Daugherty and Sandy Alexander; and a brother, Kenny Mitchell.
Memorial service: 3 p.m. Sunday at the Church Xtreme, 128 David Knight Drive, White Plains.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.